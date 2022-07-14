Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce baby news

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have had their second child together.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” a spokeswoman for the couple said to People.

The pair were married in May 2019 and brought their daughter Willa into the world in July 2020.

In a May interview with Elle UK, Game of Thrones actress Turner, 26, announced she and her pop singer hubby, 32, were expecting their second child together.

It happened after she debuted her expanding bump while donning a long-sleeved, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City.

Turner and Jonas started dating in 2016, and in 2017 they became engaged.

After the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, the pair were hitched in Las Vegas.

DJ Diplo live-streamed the event, and Turner later acknowledged that she wishes it had been kept private.