Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce baby news

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce baby news

Articles
Advertisement
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce baby news

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce baby news

Advertisement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have had their second child together.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” a spokeswoman for the couple said to People.

The pair were married in May 2019 and brought their daughter Willa into the world in July 2020.

In a May interview with Elle UK, Game of Thrones actress Turner, 26, announced she and her pop singer hubby, 32, were expecting their second child together.

Also Read

Joe Jonas mocks the Jonas Brothers’ purity rings after Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas mocks the Jonas Brothers’ purity rings after Sophie Turner

In the latest TikTok video, pop music star Joe Jonas recalled the...

Advertisement

It happened after she debuted her expanding bump while donning a long-sleeved, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City.

Turner and Jonas started dating in 2016, and in 2017 they became engaged.

After the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, the pair were hitched in Las Vegas.

DJ Diplo live-streamed the event, and Turner later acknowledged that she wishes it had been kept private.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story