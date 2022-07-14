Special NDPS court orders registrar to return Aryan Khan passport

Aryan went to court last month to ask for his passport back.

He had been dropped as a suspect in the cruise drug bust case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has said that Aryan is not a suspect and that there are no ongoing investigations into him.

On Wednesday, a special NDPS court told the court registrar to give back the passport of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. Aryan went to court last month to ask for his passport. He had been dropped as a suspect in the cruise drug bust case.

After he was given bail, he turned over his passport to the court. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said yes in response to the petition filed by lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal on behalf of Desai Desai, Carrimjee & Mulla.

The NCB said that no complaint was filed against six people, including Aryan, because there was no hard evidence that linked them to the case during the investigation. The NCB also said that Aryan is not a suspect in the case and that there are no ongoing investigations into him.

In the charge sheet that was turned in on May 27, the NCB dropped charges against Aryan and five other people. On October 3, Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and a passenger on a cruise ship named Munmun Dhamecha were among the first people to be caught.

At the end of the month, Bombay HC let them go free. There were no drugs on Aryan. Among those charged are Merchant and Dhamecha.

