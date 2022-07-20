Spencer Matthews rejected by staff as he tries to jump airport’s queue

Spencer Matthews reported recently trying to skip a line at an airport in Spain, and how he was turned away and pushed to the rear of it.

Spencer acknowledged that he recently attempted to line jump at an airport, but he said it didn't go as planned and he wound up being put to the rear.

The 33-year-old Made in Chelsea alum shared his memories of the incident on the most recent episode of the Spencer & Vogue podcast, which he co-hosts with his 36-year-old wife Vogue Williams.

The newlyweds, who have been together since 2018, recorded the most recent episode of the podcast while on vacation with their family in Sotogrande, Spain.

The father of three did, however, admit that he took a flight to Barcelona for a night in order to attend a wedding. However, he claimed that things didn’t go according to plan when he arrived at Malaga airport.

Spencer claimed that in order to “catch the early flight” to Barcelona and fully enjoy the wedding festivities, he had to leave the couple’s flat at 4 am.

The reality TV star claimed to have arrived at the airport “well on time” and made an attempt to go through the check-in line, which, according to him, was comprised of about 300 people.

In front of a sizable crowd, he claimed, “I tried to do my queue jumpy thing and go down like the queue with no one in it [but] because there was someone manning the front of the queue [I] got refused.”

Spencer has three children with Vogue, who stated: “I never want to do it because of this. How embarrassing is that.” But her spouse said, “I couldn’t care less.”

“Half the time it works,” he said during the show, “and then you just walk off like laughing and the folks at the back of the queue like ‘oh s*** I should try that.'”

Spencer stated that he was instructed to join the line by an airport staff, and he did so. He continued, “[It was] quite a big queue but did move really nicely.”

He claimed that the disturbance to his planned experience didn’t end there and that he subsequently learned that he might not be allowed to board the plane in any case.

Spencer claimed that he was informed that he would only be allowed to board if there was availability due to an oversold ticket situation; fortunately, he was permitted to board the flight.

On audio streaming services, the most recent episode of the Spencer & Vogue podcast is now accessible.

