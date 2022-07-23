Spy Kids Reboot Adds Billy Magnussen

Even though we don’t know much about Magnussen’s character yet, the untitled series already has a great cast, including Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi. Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson will play the Spy Kids, but we don’t know much about them yet either.

“When the children of the world’s best spies unknowingly help a powerful game developer release a computer virus that gives him control of all technology,” the plot summary says, “they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

We can’t help but think that Magnussen might be cast as the game developer because of his ability to play sneaky scumbags in movies and TV shows like “No Time to Die” and “Made for Love.” We’ll keep an eye out for more information, though.

Magnussen was last seen in The Offer, a limited series on Paramount+ about how The Godfather was made. In that show, he played legendary actor Robert Redford.

Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, which starred Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, and Daryl Sabara, are being remade as a TV show.

Advertisement

In 2011, a fourth movie called Spy Kids: All the Time in the World came out. It starred Jessica Alba and Joel McHale.

Robert Rodriguez, who wrote and directed the first four movies in the series, will be in charge of the Netflix show.

Even though we don’t know when the series will come out, we’re going to start learning how to decode and hack computers now.

If there’s one thing Spy Kids taught us, it’s that you can never be too ready.

Also Read Sydney Sweeney planning to marry Jonathan Davino ‘in the spring of next year The Euphoria actress is planning her future nuptials with her rumoured fiance...