Srha Asghar and her husband’s beautiful dance moves on Habibi.

Srha is a pretty girl who charms people with her innocent face and respectable appearance.

Her passion for acting propelled her to popularity.

Advertisement

Srha Asghar is a pretty girl who charms people with her innocent face and respectable appearance. A few years ago, she made her showbiz debut in Pakistan and gained fame for her flawless performance in her maiden project.

She wasn’t the same girl as she is now; although she is brilliant and thin, she used to be rather heavy. She must have weighed more than 70 kg, yet in a short amount of time, she underwent a transformation that makes her look gorgeous.

She is frequently portrayed in characters that are admirable and fit her nice attitude. Her passion for acting propelled her to the popularity she had never anticipated in her life.

She stumbled into show business, but after making it her career, she realized that she was selected for this field because of her latent talent. Her immaculate beauty and unwavering devotion to her line of work are both things to be admired.

In all of her posts, Srha and her spouse display a great bond that we can observe. One more to add to this list is this one. She released a stunning video of her and her hubby performing some flawless dance steps to the well-known song Habib from Asim Azhar while she is dressed simply.

The couple appears to be enjoying and feeling at ease with one another.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

She marries Lala Omar, a chubby-looking, kind man who she adores with all of her heart. He is also incredibly naïve, loves his wife just as much as she does, and has a special bond with her that is essential to their purely romantic relationship.

Advertisement

Srha married in a private ceremony, and she wore an elegant white gown. Posing with her life partner made her appear ethereal.

Also Read Srha Asghar and Her Husband’s Experiences With Social Media Trolling Srha Asghar married Omar Murtaza in an intimate ceremony. Their beautiful wedding...