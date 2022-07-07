Stacey Solomon beams on the first day of her hen party while wearing a stunning white wedding dress

STACEY On her hen do, Solomon exposed her abs while wearing a crop top and tight shorts. She looked stunning.

The Loose Women star, 32, flaunted her figure on the first day of her hen do while wearing white bikini bottoms and a sarong.

As she partied with friends by the pool, Stacey flaunted her stunning physique.

Advertisement

The mother-of-four had a blast as she put a flowing white veil on and let her auburn hair down in preparation for a great day in the sun.

She got all dolled up for her day out with thick eyelashes and lip gloss.

When the former X Factor contestant turned heads beside the pool in her stylish suit, all eyes were on her.