Stacey Solomon marries Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon married former EastEnders actor Joe Swash at their Essex home of Pickle Cottage at the weekend.

The happy couple was congratulated by Stacey’s co-hosts on Monday’s (July 25) episode of the ITV daytime programme.

Presenter Faye Adams said: “We have to start off by saying a huge congratulations to Stacey and Joe. Finally, finally! They tied the knot yesterday at their home in Essex.

“I hope the pair of you have the most wonderful day. I can’t imagine that the day after your wedding you’re going to be sitting watching us, to be perfectly honest! We look forward to seeing you soon.”

A cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” is playing in the background of a video Stacey posted on Instagram, which she referred to as “the quiet before our storm,” in which the cottage is beautifully lighted up and its archways are festooned with flowers on both sides.

The reality star had been informing followers on social media about the progress of her wedding preparations. Before the big day, she recently shared a photo of how her hair had changed.

She wrote: “Wedding Hair Done. It feels so so lovely to be blonde again. For some reason I just wanted to be back to me and my (not so natural but natural) for our special day.

“As much as I love changing to fun bright colours I didn’t want anything crazy for the wedding and just want to feel as me as possible I love it so much.”

Additionally, Stacey Solomon had been showing followers a preview of the wedding venue. The performer and broadcaster took a few videos in her garden at Pickle Cottage of the aisle, which featured a line of wooden arches beneath which the bride would walk during the wedding.

“We are on the last part now. The aisle. And my sister just put a load of candles in my kitchen jars at the bottom where we are going to stand and I am crying,” she wrote in a post.

Swash and Solomon first connected while competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2015. The pair got engaged in December 2020 and have two kids together: a daughter named Rose who was born in October of the previous year and a son named Rex who is 2 years old.

In addition, the presenter has two children from prior partnerships, Zachary and Leighton, and she is Swash’s stepmother for Harry, who is Swash’s child from a former relationship.