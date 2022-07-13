Stacey Solomon reveals her unknown older sister Samantha.

The Loose Women celebrity frequently discussed her sister Jemma.

Samantha is a fitness instructor who boasts a commendable 10,000 Instagram followers.

Advertisement

Stacey Solomon shocked her fans by revealing she has an elder sister named Samantha. The Loose Women celebrity frequently discussed her sister Jemma, who frequently appeared on her social media.

Samantha was tagged in a nice photo that Stacey uploaded the day before of her niece Poppy and her baby Rose.

“My oldest sister got a frock for her daughter too while we were away and they came to her today how cute are they together,” the 32-year-old captioned the photo.

Samantha is a fitness instructor who boasts a commendable 10,000 Instagram followers. She disclosed Stacey and Jemma are her stepsisters last year.

When Stacey was carrying her son Rex, she posted a picture of the two and wrote: “Bumper 3 throwback for you, @stacey Solomon. Three for each of my stepsisters

After accompanying the former X Factor contestant on her hen party in advance of Stacey’s wedding to fiancé Joe Swash, the attractive blonde has since made cameos on Stacey’s Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Jemma stole Stacey’s baby name, Stacey once admitted. The Loose Women panellist claimed she “pronounced the name out loud” initially in an interview in March 2019 but her sister Jemma beat her to it.

“This kind of naming rivalry exists here. I definitely don’t want any of the identities to be used by my sister “On Heart Breakfast radio, Stacey made a revelation.

“Any other person in the world could, but not her. Because we are not allowed to have cousins with the same name.

“I won’t say which child, but one of hers has a name that I really like. And I’ve already spoken it aloud. schoolboy mistake”

With her 36-year-old husband Lee, Jemma has three kids: Hudson James, Mila Luna, and Darcy Willow.

“I don’t hold anything against my sister. What? Okay. Ever, “Later, Stacey added on Loose Women.

Advertisement