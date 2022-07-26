Stacey Solomon reveals her wedding was not legal with Joe Swash

She and Joe tied the knot yesterday in the yard of their expansive Essex house.

She admitted over the weekend they would get officially married.

Stacey Solomon has admitted that her marriage to Joe Swash on Sunday at their Pickle Cottage house was not legal.

The mother-of-four explained on her Instagram stories that because she and Joe, 40, lacked the proper documentation for a home wedding, they would have to register their marriage separately from their big day.

In front of the cast of Loose Women and with James Argent from Towie serving as DJ, Stacey, 32, and Joe tied the knot yesterday in the yard of their expansive Essex house, known as Pickle Cottage.

But she admitted over the weekend that Joe and she would have to get officially married after their special day.

It happened at a time when her Instagram followers expressed surprise that she was able to organise her wedding at her house because they “didn’t think it could.”

One fan messaged Stacey and said, “I always wanted to be married at home and didn’t think you could, how does it work?”

In one of her stories, she continued: “Any location where you get married must have a “civil ceremony” licence in order for it to be lawful.

“This licence includes the stipulation that the location is made “readily available” for ceremonies.

We couldn’t choose that choice because this is our private family home and we need it to stay that way.

We will legally register our marriage after a laid-back private blessing in front of our closest family and friends and a ceremony of our love.”

It follows Stacey’s weekend decision to stop using social media in order to concentrate on her upcoming nuptials to Joe.

When it was over, she promised to put her phone away and go by her new name, Stacey Solomon-Swash, which she plans to adopt after the wedding.

In the £1.2 million Pickle Cottage home that she shares with Joe and their children, the celebrity tweeted a photo taken in the bathroom.

In a message on Instagram, she stated: “I wanted to take a moment to thank you for your thoughtful well wishes and wonderful messages.

One piece of advise that each of you gave me was to savour every moment since it will pass quickly.

Added her: “Therefore, I’m going to put my phone away for a few days and make sure to enjoy every moment. I adore you all dearly.”

She named their two children, Joe’s son, her two sons from a prior relationship, and her son from that relationship “Joe, Harry, Zachary, Leighton, Rex, & Rose send their sincere love. And I, who will shortly become Solomon Swash.”

