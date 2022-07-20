Stacey Solomon turns new swimming pool into the village lido

Stacey Solomon turns the new swimming pool into the village lido.

As temperatures reached 40C and it was the hottest day ever recorded.

Stacey jokingly said that she “can’t wait to get the jet wash out.”

After temperatures reached 40C on Tuesday, the hottest day in UK history, the Loose Women star kindly allowed neighbours to cool off in her new pool.

“Hello heatwave,” she captioned a photo of herself at Pickle Cottage sipping an ice-cold beverage as neighbourhood children played in the pool.

“We welcomed all the kids to Pickle Cottage pool this morning because all the male schools were cancelled due to the heat,” she stated.

It’s been a crazy day at the lido that has become the village. In this heat, I hope you’re all okay.



“Pool closed, toes & thumbs up to that,” Stacey captioned another image that showed the condition of the tiles after.

I’m not being sarcastic when I say I can’t wait to get the jet washed out tomorrow, the 32-year-old, who is renowned for her neatness, wrote to her 5.3 million Instagram followers. She then included a laughing face emoji.

Prior to her wedding to Joe Swash at the end of this month, Stacey also disclosed in her stories that she was getting a hair makeover.

She posted a video of herself with what appeared to be colour in her currently red hair and wrote, “Also today I’m starting hair procedure ahead of the wedding.”

Since it will take a while, we wanted to get started as soon as possible to ensure everything goes smoothly.

“Was hoping to do some wedding prep in between, but I’m tossing everything out the window in this heat,” she continued. I’ll attempt to begin tomorrow.

At their £1.2 million Essex property, which they have jokingly called Pickle Cottage, Stacey and Joe will exchange vows.

After Joe let the cat out of the bag, it is anticipated that the wedding will take place on the final weekend of July.

While specifics have been kept under wraps, Stacey and Joe have shared some information about their special day.

They were able to secure a unique marriage licence that allowed them to exchange vows outside in their garden rather than in a church.

Stacey and Joe will exchange vows beneath a pergola after Stacey walks down an outdoor aisle.

Following that, guests will be invited to have dinner in the garden’s outdoor space. Stacey has stated that she “really wants a karaoke” for the entertainment later in the evening.

Naturally, the children of Stacey and Joe will have a prominent role in the impending wedding.

Rex, 3, and Rose, 9 months, are the happy children of the marriage. Stacey has two sons from prior relationships, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10; Joe has a son named Harry, 15, from a former relationship.

We have four boys, and they will all be our page boys,” Stacey stated, revealing their function during the wedding. We didn’t want to elevate one individual above the others or give him a particular position. But I would like for my dad to accompany them all as we escort me down the aisle.

The wedding includes Peanut and Teddy, the couple’s two pets.

They will have bow ties and are having suits made. I created a wedding planning book, and I dedicated an entire double page to the dogs,” Stacey continued.

