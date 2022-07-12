Steve Burton Files for Divorce from Estranged Wife Sheree Burton

Zendaya wants to direct episode of Euphoria
Steve Burton is officially ending his marriage to his estranged wife Sheree Burton after over two decades together.
Steve, 52, filed for divorce on Monday, a representative for the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem actor revealed.
Steve identified March 1 as the formal date of separation, and cited “irreconcilable disagreements” as the basis for the divorce, according to records, which were the source of the initial announcement.
The lawsuit was filed two months after Steve surprised his audience by admitting he and his 47-year-old, expectant fitness professional wife had broken up.
“I wanted to clear something up,” the former General Hospital actor wrote in an Instagram Story in May, adding, “Sheree and I are separated.”
He continued, “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”
After getting acquainted on the General Hospital set, the actor and Sheree got married in 1999. Along with son Jack, 16, the couple also has daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7.
According to a General Hospital fan blog, Sheree recently made her pregnancy known by sharing an Instagram Story snapshot of herself embracing her growing baby bulge.
She captioned the revelation, “Life sure is full of surprises.”
Steve’s announcement comes nearly six months after he was fired from General Hospital for failing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as required by the show.
General Hospital’s vaccination requirement, which was in effect at the time of his departure and applied to all crew members present on set while the actors aren’t donning masks, had been in effect since Nov. 1 at that point.
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, a Peacock spinoff of Days of Our Lives, currently has Steve playing a character in season two. He is playing Harris Michaels again, a character he initially played on Days of Our Lives in 1988.
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’s second chapter debuted on Peacock Monday. Daily episodes will be released till July 15.
