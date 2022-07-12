Steve Burton Files for Divorce from Estranged Wife Sheree Burton

Steve Burton has filed for divorce from wife Sheree Burton.

Days of Our Lives actor Steve was fired from General Hospital for failing to vaccinate for the COVID-19 vaccine.



Steve Burton is officially ending his marriage to his estranged wife Sheree Burton after over two decades together.

Steve, 52, filed for divorce on Monday, a representative for the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem actor revealed.

Steve identified March 1 as the formal date of separation, and cited “irreconcilable disagreements” as the basis for the divorce, according to records, which were the source of the initial announcement.

The lawsuit was filed two months after Steve surprised his audience by admitting he and his 47-year-old, expectant fitness professional wife had broken up.

“I wanted to clear something up,” the former General Hospital actor wrote in an Instagram Story in May, adding, “Sheree and I are separated.” Advertisement