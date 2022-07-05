Steven Piet uploads sweet post for fiancé Joey King.

Joey King gushed about her fiancé Steven Piet in a heartwarming social media message.

The Kissing Booth actress, 22, and the filmmaker, 31, shared affectionate images and videos on TikTok along with a heartfelt message for her partner.

Over the video, King wrote, “Just felt like making a movie demonstrating merely a portion of how amazing life is with you,” in which the couple can be seen travelling with their pets, having fun at home, and taking in the sights together.

In the caption, she added: “This is Steven, my fiancé. I wanted to give him a little showing off because I adore him so much.”

On the set of King’s 2019 Hulu limited series The Act, in which she portrayed the actual Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the two got acquainted. The movie’s producer and director were Piet.

Joey and Steven Piet have been together for over two years. Now they achieved another milestone in their relationship and are engaged.

On March 1, the 22-year-old actress announced her engagement. Along with a series of photos of her and the producer, 30 in the desert. Accompanied by a statement gushing over her new beau.

