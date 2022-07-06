Stranger Things epic use of “Master of Puppets” praised by Metallica

Stranger Things: Volume 2 of “Stranger Things 4” featured another pivotal needle drop in the form of Metallica’s eight-minute, ’80s metal classic “Master of Puppets,” which had previously sent Kate Bush to the top of the charts. The band addressed the use of one of their songs in the show’s climax on Tuesday.

In the Season 4 finale “The Piggyback,” Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) uses the 1986 film “Master of Puppets,” which is set in the season’s time period, to occupy the demonic bats guarding Vecna’s hideout (Jamie Campbell Bower). The Duffer Brothers, who created the series, reportedly incorporated the song into the script during pre-production. Series music supervisor Nora Felder then obtained permission from the band.

The band uploaded the video from the incident on Tuesday to its Instagram page. The band expressed praise for the show’s use of music in the caption and joy at seeing their song featured in a memorable sequence. They also highlighted their love for Quinn’s guitar playing on the song, which he did while following a shooting guide track.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the post reads. “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer! How crazy cool is that?”

“It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show,” the post continues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

In addition to the band’s comment, bassist Rob Trujillo, whose son Tye Trujillo contributed guitar tracks for the sequence, shared his son’s credit in the episode’s closing credits on his personal Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Trujillo (@robtrujillo)