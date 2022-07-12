‘Stranger Things’ Fans Who Call The Surfer Boy Pizza Number Will Get Gnarly Surprise

‘Stranger Things’ fans can now call the phone number on the side of Argyle’s pizza truck.

If one calls 805-45-PIZZA (805-457-4992), he will “pick up”.

The number is a nod to a popular line from the pizza shop in the show.

‘Stranger Things’ Fans who call the number featured on the side of Argyle’s truck are getting something way sweeter than a pineapple pizza topping.

Brochachos, hold on to your butts because Surfer Boy Pizza is taking phone calls.

You can call Argyle (Eduardo Franco), the pizza delivery man and smarter-than-you’d-think stoner who is new to “Stranger Things” Season 4, and he will gladly take your call. Sorta.

While on a multi-state road trip to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Argyle, along with his new friends Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and Mike Wheeler, slings pies for the show’s fictional pizza parlour (Finn Wolfhard).

Some viewers opted to call the phone number on the side of the van, which was prominently highlighted in the series, after noticing it on the van’s side.

They were delighted to discover an Argyle message that had already been recorded.

Call the number on Argyle’s Surfer Boy Pizza delivery van…you won’t regret it #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/S9qUIrzfBM — ian leonard (@ian_leonard) July 9, 2022

HuffPost can verify that if one calls 805-45-PIZZA (805-457-4992) Argyle does indeed “pick up,” and says:

“Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking. We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple, which comes from a can, but I still recommend slapping some juicy pineapple on.”

