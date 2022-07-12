Tessa Thompson had more freedom on Creed III
‘Stranger Things’ Fans who call the number featured on the side of Argyle’s truck are getting something way sweeter than a pineapple pizza topping.
Brochachos, hold on to your butts because Surfer Boy Pizza is taking phone calls.
You can call Argyle (Eduardo Franco), the pizza delivery man and smarter-than-you’d-think stoner who is new to “Stranger Things” Season 4, and he will gladly take your call. Sorta.
While on a multi-state road trip to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Argyle, along with his new friends Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and Mike Wheeler, slings pies for the show’s fictional pizza parlour (Finn Wolfhard).
Some viewers opted to call the phone number on the side of the van, which was prominently highlighted in the series, after noticing it on the van’s side.
They were delighted to discover an Argyle message that had already been recorded.
Call the number on Argyle’s Surfer Boy Pizza delivery van…you won’t regret it #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/S9qUIrzfBM
— ian leonard (@ian_leonard) July 9, 2022
HuffPost can verify that if one calls 805-45-PIZZA (805-457-4992) Argyle does indeed “pick up,” and says:
“Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking. We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple, which comes from a can, but I still recommend slapping some juicy pineapple on.”
If you’re hesitant to try the pineapple, he has a word of encouragement, saying, “Oh, fruit on your pizza is gnarly, you say? Well, I say try before you deny.”
The greeting is a nod to a line Argyle makes in the show while working at the pizza shop. He also makes the sweet and savory delight for Eleven and her pals before she plunges into a “tub with a bunch of salt” so she “can enhance her psychic powers so she can save the world from this super bad dude,” in his words.
The remainder of the message describes Argyle putting the caller on hold while he places a somewhat complex pizza order for a coworker. We won’t give away the rest of the message’s charm, but we will add that Argyle loves blue cheese just as much as he loves pineapple.
Unfortunately, the letter does not include Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), another new fan favorite character from Season 4.
Which makes sense given that Argyle and Eddie were never given the opportunity to meet.
But we believe that given they both had a passion for a specific herb, Argyle and Eddie would have been best friends.
