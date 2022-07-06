Stranger Things sets new viewership milestones, Netflix

Stranger Things 4 sets new viewership milestones.

The most recent season of “Stranger Things” on Netflix Inc. has increased the overall number of viewing hours for the show to more than 1.15 billion, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

The most-watched English-language Netflix series is the science fiction drama starring Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown. Only one other Netflix programme, the South Korean drama “Squid Game,” has surpassed 1 billion viewing hours.

For the first time for an English-language TV series also debuted at number one on Netflix’s Top 10 lists in 91 nations, the firm said.

With the publication of the final two episodes last week, the show’s fourth season came to an end. As viewers rushed to see it, the Netflix app briefly crashed. the start of the series in 2016.

However, Volume 2 of the series featured another pivotal needle drop in the form of Metallica’s eight-minute, ’80s metal classic “Master of Puppets,” which had previously sent Kate Bush to the top of the charts. The band addressed the use of one of their songs in the show’s climax.

In the Season 4 finale “The Piggyback,” Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) uses the 1986 film “Master of Puppets,” which is set in the season’s time period, to occupy the demonic bats guarding Vecna’s hideout (Jamie Campbell Bower). The Duffer Brothers, who created the series, reportedly incorporated the song into the script during pre-production. Series music supervisor Nora Felder then obtained permission from the band.

