‘Stranger Things’ star Natalia Dyer receives apology over Botox suggestion

Star of “Stranger Things,” Natalia Dyer, has received an apology from a TikTok user.

A cosmetic injector shared what operations Dyer, 27, may have done to “slim” her face and “open” her eyes on TikTok over the weekend.

The TikTok user removed the video when it gained popularity and generated negative feedback. The injector uploaded an apology in which she stated that Dyer was not her intention to “offend.”

“I just wanted to come on here and basically clear the air,” she began on TikTok. “I did not mean to offend anyone, including Natalia. I was simply just offering suggestions, not on what you have to do, just on what the possibilities are.”

She continued: “As an advanced injector that’s what we do. We look at faces, we assess and look at the possibilities. Not on what you need to do, or what you have to do, they’re simply just options.”

The licensed aesthetic nurse practitioner injector who posted the TikTok video stated in her caption that the second video was made to “clear the air.”

“Hoping to clear the air that I was not suggesting that Natalia NEEDED any of that work it was just an example,” she wrote. “Of course Natalia is absolutely stunning the way she is…that’s why she’s so successful.”