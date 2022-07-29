Stunning in an orange maxi skirt and a purple bodysuit, Katy Perry is pictured

Katy Perry’s stunning new sartorial statement has recently increased the fervor online.

The Roar singer, 37, attracted a lot of attention for her attire on Thursday when she attended a pop-up Mob De Soi event at HEIMAT in Los Angeles while wearing an orange maxi skirt and a purple Bardot bodysuit.

With a pair of strappy heels and accessories that complemented the star’s flawlessly maintained figure, Katy added inches to her frame.

The stunning woman flashed her killer grin while wearing glam makeup and pulling her brunette hair back into a bun.

Additionally, Katy posed for an enticing photo with the co-founder of the non-alcoholic aperitif line De Soi.

De Soi is French and stands for pleasure with restraint, according to Katy, who was describing her new non-alcoholic beverage. Juggling all the spinning plates is a delicate balance if you’re a matriarch, as so many of us are.