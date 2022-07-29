Supreme Court justice mocks Prince Harry’s opposition to abortion law

An influential lawyer in the US has openly criticised Prince Harry for appearing to criticise the decision to let states in the country outlaw abortions.

Court Justice Samuel Alito authored a landmark judgement last month that reversed Roe v.

Wade, the seminal 1973 rule on abortion rights.

Harry and other well-known people around the world criticised Court Justice Samuel Alito for the landmark judgement he authored last month that reversed Roe v. Wade, the seminal 1973 rule on abortion rights, but Alito dismissed their concerns.

Alito disregarded the Duke of Sussex’s mention of the abortion rule in a speech at the UN last week as well as criticism of the decision that has come from others like Boris Johnson.

Harry described 2022 as “a sad year in a painful decade” during his speech last week before mentioning the conflict in Ukraine and “the rolling back of constitutional liberties here in the United States.”

“Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of these, but he paid the price.” Others are still in power, including President Macron and Prime Minister Trudeau.

“But what really hurt me was when the Duke of Sussex spoke at the UN and seemed to compare the decision – whose name may not be mentioned – to Russia’s attack on Ukraine,” he said, prompting laughter from the audience.

“Well, despite this temptation, I am not going to discuss cases from other countries,” Alito added.

“All I’m going to say is that, in the end, we’ll need more than positive law to win the battle to protect religious freedom in an increasingly secular society.”

