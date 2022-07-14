Sushmita Sen goes viral after dating announcement

Sushmita Sen needs no formal introduction. She has starred in many movies like Biwi No.1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and others. The former beauty queen is quite active on social media too. However, today, she is making headlines after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi confirmed his relationship with Sushmita Sen.The IPL founder took to his Instagram space some time back and shared quite a few cozy photos with Sen from their vacation in Maldives and Sardinia.

Now, Lalit Modi’s nine-year-old tweet to Sushmita Sen is going viral amid the dating news. He tweeted ‘Reply my SMS’ to Sushmita in 2013. To note, Just a while ago, Lalit Modi shared the news of him and Sushmita being together on Thursday with a series of pictures on Twitter, calling the actress his ‘better half’ and describing it as a ‘new beginning’. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” wrote Modi.

Regarding Sushmita Sen’s professional life, she recently disclosed the release date for the third season of her well-liked web series Aarya. Sushmita Sen posted the announcement on her blog, “Beginning a new journey is Sherni. The development of #HotstarSpecials #AaryaS3 has begun. @endemolshineind @siabhuyan @officialrmfilms @madhvaniram @amitamadhavni @disneyplushotstar You guys are the best! #duggadugga” Even at the International Emmy Awards, the first season received a nomination for “Best Drama” series. Along with Sushmita, the show also prominently features Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar.

