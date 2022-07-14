Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sushmita Sen goes viral after dating announcement

Sushmita Sen goes viral after dating announcement

Articles
Advertisement
Sushmita Sen goes viral after dating announcement
Advertisement

Sushmita Sen needs no formal introduction. She has starred in many movies like Biwi No.1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and others. The former beauty queen is quite active on social media too. However, today, she is making headlines after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi confirmed his relationship with Sushmita Sen.The IPL founder took to his Instagram space some time back and shared quite a few cozy photos with Sen from their vacation in Maldives and Sardinia.

Now, Lalit Modi’s nine-year-old tweet to Sushmita Sen is going viral amid the dating news. He tweeted ‘Reply my SMS’ to Sushmita in 2013. To note, Just a while ago, Lalit Modi shared the news of him and Sushmita being together on Thursday with a series of pictures on Twitter, calling the actress his ‘better half’ and describing it as a ‘new beginning’. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” wrote Modi.

Regarding Sushmita Sen’s professional life, she recently disclosed the release date for the third season of her well-liked web series Aarya. Sushmita Sen posted the announcement on her blog, “Beginning a new journey is Sherni. The development of #HotstarSpecials #AaryaS3 has begun. @endemolshineind @siabhuyan @officialrmfilms @madhvaniram @amitamadhavni @disneyplushotstar You guys are the best! #duggadugga” Even at the International Emmy Awards, the first season received a nomination for “Best Drama” series. Along with Sushmita, the show also prominently features Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar.

Also Read

Sushmita Sen is dating businessman Lalit Modi; marriage soon in the cards
Sushmita Sen is dating businessman Lalit Modi; marriage soon in the cards

Everyone began to speculate about if businessman Lalit Modi and actress Sushmita...

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
"A Simple Favor" sequel production started in Italy
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story