Sussanne Khan shared pictures with boyfriend Arslan Goni from US trip makes a round on internet

  • Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni have been sharing pictures from their US trip on Instagram.
  • Couple made their relationship official earlier this year when they were spotted holding hands at the airport.
  • Sussanne sent Arslan a picture and wrote, “What’s the story.
Fashion designer Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni have been sharing pictures from their US trip on Instagram. Recently, Sussanne shared a selfie with Arslan and also dropped a comment on a picture he posted on his Instagram handle. The couple made their relationship official earlier this year when they were spotted holding hands at the airport.

Sussanne sent Arslan a picture and wrote, “What’s the story. Rise and shine.” Arslan wrote and put some kiss emojis in the comments section. “LIT”. Sukhmani Sadana, who was close to Arslan and Sussanne, wrote, “Come back now, you two.” She also sent Arslan a picture and wrote, “Just another sunny day, @arslangoni.”

 

Arslan also posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the words “On the other side… #lalife” as the caption. “My heart in a picture,” Sussanne said.” Arslan wrote in response to her comment, “@suzkr (kissing emojis) from heart to heart.”

Sussanne and Arslan made their relationship official when they were seen holding hands in the Mumbai airport parking lot in April 2022. As they walked together to their car, Sussane was seen smiling at the paparazzi. Hrithik Roshan, who used to be married to Sussanne, was seen holding hands with his new girlfriend Saba Azad hours before.

Hrithik and Sussanne have been together since they were kids. They got married in 2000, which was almost a year after his first movie, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Later, Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, born in 2008, joined the family.

Pooja Bedi had also said earlier that Sussane and Hrithik had fallen in love again. “Overall, I’m just happy when people find love, since not all relationships last forever. So, when you leave something that isn’t working and find someone who helps you move forward and gives you power, it’s freeing. She told Etimes, “I’m happy that Hrithik and Sussanne have so much respect and support for each other and that they’ve both found love again.”

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


