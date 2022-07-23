Sydney Sweeney planning to marry Jonathan Davino ‘in the spring of next year

Sydney Sweeney shares an adorable video of her special moment
Sydney Sweeney was nominated for two Supporting Actress Emmy Awards. She cried...
Sydney Sweeney is ready to be married. In a recent conversation with ET, a source said that the Euphoria actress is planning her wedding to her rumoured fiance Jonathan Davino. Back in March, Sweeney was photographed with a huge diamond ring on her finger. This led to rumours that she was going to get engaged.
Even though the two have been linked since 2018, they have never said publicly that they are dating. The source talked about Sweeney and her possible marriage, saying, “She has been thinking about wedding planning.” “Sydney and Jonathan are excited to get married, and they hope to do so in the spring of next year,” they said.
Sweeney previously told Cosmopolitan why she avoids dating inside the profession. “I avoid celebrities. I don’t date stars or musicians because it’s easier to be average Syd. I’m well-supported.” She said, “I have friends who would fight for me and let me shine without telling me to stand aside.”
