  News
  Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney planning to marry Jonathan Davino 'in the spring of next year

  • The Euphoria actress is planning her future nuptials with her rumoured fiance Jonathan Davino.
  • Sweeney sparked engagement rumours after she was snapped with a huge diamond ring on her finger.
  • The couple has been linked together since 2018
Sydney Sweeney is ready to be married. In a recent conversation with ET, a source said that the Euphoria actress is planning her wedding to her rumoured fiance Jonathan Davino. Back in March, Sweeney was photographed with a huge diamond ring on her finger. This led to rumours that she was going to get engaged.

Even though the two have been linked since 2018, they have never said publicly that they are dating. The source talked about Sweeney and her possible marriage, saying, “She has been thinking about wedding planning.” “Sydney and Jonathan are excited to get married, and they hope to do so in the spring of next year,” they said.

Sweeney previously told Cosmopolitan why she avoids dating inside the profession. “I avoid celebrities. I don’t date stars or musicians because it’s easier to be average Syd. I’m well-supported.” She said, “I have friends who would fight for me and let me shine without telling me to stand aside.”

Sydney Sweeney shares an adorable video of her special moment
Sydney Sweeney shares an adorable video of her special moment

Sydney Sweeney was nominated for two Supporting Actress Emmy Awards. She cried...

 

