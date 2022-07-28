Sydney Sweeney reveals why she ‘won’t stop doing’ intimate scenes

Advertisement
Sydney Sweeney, the star of HBO’s “Euphoria,” is talking openly about being a sex icon and insisting she “won’t stop” performing bare scenes.

In a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney stated, “People forget that I’m playing a character.

“They think, ‘Oh, she gets naked onscreen, she’s a sex symbol.’ … I have no problems with those scenes, and I won’t stop doing them.”

Sweeney, 24, added that she wished there was a “easier way” to have “open conversations” regarding people’s preconceptions of professionals in the acting business.

Despite receiving two first-time Emmy nominations for her work in HBO’s “White Lotus” and “Euphoria,” Sweeney was open about the struggles she faced and continues to face in order to succeed in the entertainment industry.

Star of Euphoria Sydney Sweeney discusses her financial situation
Sydney Sweeney, who starred in Euphoria, recently revealed that she was under...

The actress says she still continues to be an “outsider” in the industry.

“I had no idea getting into this industry how many people have connections. I started from ground zero, and I know how f***ing hard it is,” she said.

“Now I see how someone can just walk in a door, and I’m like, ‘I worked my f***ing ass off for 10 years for this.’”

Sweeney also stated she doesn’t sleep because she thinks she’ll lose her relevance as a rising young star and that she can’t take breaks in Hollywood because else she wouldn’t be able to “afford” Los Angeles.

