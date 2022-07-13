Advertisement
Sydney Sweeney shares an adorable video of her special moment

  • Sydney Sweeney was nominated for two Supporting Actress Emmy Awards.
  • She cried as she broke the news to her mother over the phone.
  • The 24-year-old is “beyond grateful” to be acknowledged for her work on “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus”.
Sydney Sweeney is using social media to share her big occasion with her followers.

After learning that she had garnered two Supporting Actress Emmy nominations, the 24-year-old sobbed on Tuesday.

The actress received nominations for her work in the HBO blockbuster series Euphoria and the short-lived drama The White Lotus.

Sweeney documented the touching moment on Instagram as she broke the exciting news to her mother.

The actress could be seen crying as she joyfully exclaimed “Mom” over the phone while curled up in the passenger seat of a car.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

She captioned her post, “What a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It’s an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many.”

Sweeney added, “I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs! thank you thank you!!”

Sweeney said that she was “beyond grateful” to have been acknowledged and that she was “in amazement” about the nominations.

“I wasn’t really expecting this,” she said. “When I fell in love with acting, and when I fall in love with my characters, I don’t really think about the whole award aspect of it. I think there are so many incredibly actors that I was rooting for, so I wasn’t ready.”

