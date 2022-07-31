Advertisement
Sydney Sweeney shares harsh truth about Hollywood income

Sydney Sweeney shares harsh truth about Hollywood income

Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in Euphoria, a teen drama series starring Zendaya.

  • Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in Euphoria, a teen drama series starring Zendaya.
  • She has also joined the cast of Madame Web, her debut role in a superhero film.
  • The actress claims she does not make enough money to afford a life in Los Angeles.
Sydney Sweeney is gaining in popularity, and despite having acted in multiple films and television programs, the most notable of which being Euphoria, the actress claims she does not make enough. In the popular teen drama series starring Zendaya, Sweeney portrays Cassie Howard.

She has also joined Dakota Johnson in the cast of the upcoming film Madame Web. It is her debut role in a superhero picture, but specifics have been kept under wraps. Sweeney has lately discussed the physical training required for the role, which includes everything from combat and movement training to Reformacore Pilates.

They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage, “Sydney Sweeney said.

She stated that in order to afford a life in Los Angeles, she would have to do more than perform. Numerous celebrities engage in sponsorships and become brand ambassadors to generate substantial income.

The Euphoria actress has been in a number of shirtless sequences on screen, a difficult task. Sweeney, though, claims that she will not quit doing that.

