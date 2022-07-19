Sylvester Stallone called Bruce Willis “greedy” and “lazy” in public

Both Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis are known for their action roles on the big screen.

In 2010, they starred together in the blockbuster franchise The Expendables.

The first installment was about a group of strong mercenaries and was a big hit right away.

Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis are among the most famous and well-compensated actors in Hollywood. Both of them are action stars who often save people from different kinds of evil on the big screen.

In 2010, both action actors joined forces for the blockbuster franchise The Expendables. The film also included Jason Statham, Jet Li, and Dolph Lundgren as action stars. The first installment was about a group of strong mercenaries and was a big hit right away.

The actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker wasted little time in locating Willis’ replacement. Several candidates were rumored, but Stallone selected Harrison Ford, the star of Indiana Jones. He then also announced the news on Twitter.

After Ford joined the cast in August 2013, he tweeted, “WILLIS OUT… HARRISON FORD IN !!!!” The Oscar-winning actor then followed up with another tweet, “GREEDY AND LAZY . . . A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE.”

Later, Bruce Willis responded to his post by saying, “Explosions are one of the most boring parts of my job. When you have seen a few fireballs, it’s not exciting anymore. Part of my audience enjoys the explosions but to be honest, I’m a bit bored with it.“

The actor then addressed the financial aspect of the negotiations, stating that the genre is infamous for generating large sums of money. He stated, “I’ve worked in all sorts of films, but the action movies are the ones that generate the most revenue. I like to earn lots of money but I do all types: small productions, mega-projects, medium-sized, even science fiction.“

However, both the actors have reportedly made amends in recent years. The subsequent year, Sly posted on social media, “Made up with BRUCE W. A stand-up guy, my mistake…”

