Sylvester Stallone tries to copy Amitabh Bachchan

Articles
Sylvester Stallone will play a superhero in the film Samaritan.

  • Sylvester Stallone will play a superhero in the film Samaritan.
  • The teaser and poster for the film look intriguing.
  • Some Indians mistook Sylvester for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 
Sylvester Stallone is back, and this time he will play a superhero in the film Samaritan. Although everyone is loving the first look and teaser, Indians couldn’t help but mistake Sylvester for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan at first glimpse.

The film is directed by Julius Avery from a scenario by Bragi F Schut and produced by Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions. This is the company’s second film, following Rambo: Last Blood in 2019. Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias also star in the new film, which will be released on Amazon Prime on August 26.

Meanwhile, the teaser and poster for the actor’s Samaritan look intriguing, and many people are eager to see the picture. The poster itself generated a lot of attention, as the actor is depicted standing in an alley in a hoodie, while his reflection is donning the superhero suit. Some were perplexed because they mistook Amitabh Bachchan for the star of the sci-fi superhero picture.

Reacting to the poster for Samaritan, one user said, “He is look like Amitabh Bachchan,” another said, “For the first 5 minutes, I thought he was BIG B then I read Sylvester Stallone,” a third said, “Paheli baar Me Big B nazar aye,” a fourth said, “It’s good to see @amitabhbachchan in this role,”  “Stallone cosplaying as Amit Ji v nice,” remarked another.

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

