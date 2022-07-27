Syra Yousaf cutest throwback with her daughter 

Syra Yousaf is a Pakistani model who is beautiful with her style.

Syra Yousaf is a Pakistani performer and model who is beautiful and can change her style quickly. She has also worked as a VJ when she was just starting out. Syra has won over the hearts of millions of people with her beautiful smile, charming personality, and range of acting skills.

Ex husband Shehroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousaf Taking care of her little girl, teaching her the right things, and meeting all of her girl’s needs. Shehroz Sabzwari invests energy with North as well. Even though they are no longer together, they still spend time and energy on the little girl.

All of you know that Shehroz Sabzwari got married to famous young entertainer Syra Yousaf in 2012. They are among the most young and caring people in the Pakistani entertainment industry. They have a beautiful child together, but in 2020, Shehroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousaf broke up because of personal problems.

People in Pakistan think Syra Yousaf is one of the most amazing hosts and entertainers. Because she has an honest face, she has become well-known in the entertainment business in a very short amount of time.

