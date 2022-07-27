Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Syra Yousaf cutest throwback with her daughter 

Syra Yousaf cutest throwback with her daughter 

Articles
Advertisement
Syra Yousaf cutest throwback with her daughter 

Syra Yousaf cutest throwback with her daughter 

Advertisement
  • Syra Yousaf is a Pakistani model who is beautiful with her style.
  • Syra has won the hearts with her beautiful smile, charming personality,
  • She has also worked as a VJ.
Advertisement

Syra Yousaf is a Pakistani performer and model who is beautiful and can change her style quickly. She has also worked as a VJ when she was just starting out. Syra has won over the hearts of millions of people with her beautiful smile, charming personality, and range of acting skills.

Ex husband Shehroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousaf Taking care of her little girl, teaching her the right things, and meeting all of her girl’s needs. Shehroz Sabzwari invests energy with North as well. Even though they are no longer together, they still spend time and energy on the little girl.

All of you know that Shehroz Sabzwari got married to famous young entertainer Syra Yousaf in 2012. They are among the most young and caring people in the Pakistani entertainment industry. They have a beautiful child together, but in 2020, Shehroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousaf broke up because of personal problems.

Advertisement

People in Pakistan think Syra Yousaf is one of the most amazing hosts and entertainers. Because she has an honest face, she has become well-known in the entertainment business in a very short amount of time.

Also Read

Syra Yousuf talks about her bold photo shoot with Sheheryar Munawar
Syra Yousuf talks about her bold photo shoot with Sheheryar Munawar

Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar sparked a social media buzz with their...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Madelyn Cline claims she is 'Happily Taken' following Chase Stokes split
Madelyn Cline claims she is 'Happily Taken' following Chase Stokes split
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for Sidharth & Kiara
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for Sidharth & Kiara
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story