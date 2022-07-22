Syra Yousuf talks about her bold photo shoot with Sheheryar Munawar

Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar sparked a social media buzz with their bold photo shoot earlier.

Bold picture shootings have recently become fairly popular in Pakistani showbiz. Many have been persuaded to have some hot clicks because of their fantastic on-screen chemistry.

Many superstars, like Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, Hania Amir and Farhan Saeed, and Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik, shared a smouldering on-screen chemistry and broke the internet with their mesmerising charm and fashion sense.

However, the majority of people disapprove of these shoots and believe that they are immoral, vulgar, and beyond the bounds of ethics and morality.

Syra Yousaf and Sheheryar Munawar recently made an appearance on Ahsan Khan’s game programme. Ahsan Khan brought up their daring photo shoot together throughout the conversation and remarked that most people did not really like it.

Advertisement

The host also asked the actress for her opinion about it to which she replied, “Everyone is entitled to have their own opinion. The people who liked it, probably understood the creativity behind it.“

She further added, “It’s ok agar Sheheryar Munawar kay sath photoshoot kuch logon ko pasand nahi aya.”

The Pehli se Muhabbat actor and Syra, however, claim that the session was “Haseen” because it was natural and they weren’t exactly posing but rather being themselves. They thought that was its beauty, and the photographer added to the allure by doing his magic.

Have a look at their pictures:

Advertisement

Also Read Syra Yousuf’s latest pictures go viral on social media Syra Yousuf has won hearts with her fine acting skills and attractive...