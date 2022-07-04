Taapsee Pannu confirms to produce new project starring Samantha Ruth

Taapsee Pannu is currently promoting Shabaash Mithu, which is her upcoming film.

Taapsee Pannu is currently promoting Srijit Mukherji’s Shabaash Mithu, which is her upcoming film. In the meantime, the actress recently opened up to the media about joining the Dhak Dhak production team and revealed that she will be supporting another movie with Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead. says the actress.

The media asked her if she would like to play a part in the movie, to which she replied, “If there is a part in it that I can do, then I would, but she (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) is going to be leading it,” adding that she is very excited about producing the project. She says, “There is a different kind of excitement.”

Taapsee Pannu also expresses her enthusiasm for the film Dhak Dhak, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza Rekhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. “When I see Dhak Dhak’s everyday call sheet, everyday pictures, and videos from the location, there is a different childlike excitement in me to see that happening. It feels like, how you feel it’s your baby kind of a feeling. It feels like that only. So it’s a different kind of excitement when I assess Dhak Dhak,” she explains.

In the meantime, She recently unveiled the Shabaash Mithu trailer, which has gotten positive feedback from viewers.

