Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Tabish Hashmi thinks Kapil Sharma’s show plagiarised a Pakistani concept
Tabish Hashmi thinks Kapil Sharma’s show plagiarised a Pakistani concept

Tabish Hashmi thinks Kapil Sharma’s show plagiarised a Pakistani concept

Articles
Advertisement
Tabish Hashmi thinks Kapil Sharma’s show plagiarised a Pakistani concept

Tabish Hashmi thinks Kapil Sharma’s show plagiarised a Pakistani concept

Advertisement
  • Tabish Hasmi is a renowned comedian
  • Rumours were that his new show Hasna Mana Hai was a copy of Kapil Sharma Show
  • In an interview Tabish has denied about copying the concept of the Kapil Sharma Show
Advertisement

Tabish Hashmi, Pakistan’s popular comedian, has finally addressed all of the rumours surrounding his show “Hasna Mana Hai,” after some keyboard warriors claimed Hashmi stole the idea from India’s Kapil Sharma show.

Also Read

Tabish Hashmi’s Hansna Mana hai is criticized for being too much like the Kapil Sharma Show
Tabish Hashmi’s Hansna Mana hai is criticized for being too much like the Kapil Sharma Show

Tabish Hashmi, a prominent host, has launched a new comedy show, "Hansna...

In a recent interview with Geo, the comedian revealed that it was Sharma who stole a Pakistani concept and based his show on it, rather than the other way around.

Tabish revealed that because the set of “Hasna Mana Hai” was similar to Kapil’s show, people assumed it was a copy. However, the sets of both shows were based on cities that resembled each other — Lahore and New Delhi.

“On Kapil’s show, the set depicts Delhi. Our set portrays Lahore, and both cities are identical. have been to both cities. Delhi looks like Lahore, and Lahore looks like Delhi,”

Slamming the critics and haters, Tabish said that the concept of the set as well as the type of comedy projected on the show was a Pakistani concept.

Advertisement

“This is Umar Sharif’s concept. This is Amanullah’s concept. This is our concept,” said Tabish, adding that no one pointed out that Kapil stole Pakistan’s idea because millions were spent on marketing.

Further, he said the comparison was “unjust” as Kapil’s show was aired once a week, whereas his show is broadcast thrice a week with unscripted guests.

Also Read

Tabish Hashmi clarifies his joke about Mahira Khan
Tabish Hashmi clarifies his joke about Mahira Khan

Famed standup comedian and host Tabish Hashmi, well known for his YouTube's...

Even though “Hasna Mana Hai” has multiple storylines, in essence, it is based on Tabish’s real life. “ It shows Hashmi as a Karachiitte who went to Canada. Now, he has come back to Pakistan and settled in Lahore, which is an original story,”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rishab Shetty receives  
Rishab Shetty receives  "valuable present" from Kamal Haasan
Prince Harry says book 'Spare' to heal the royal family
Prince Harry says book 'Spare' to heal the royal family
Austin Butler speaks on demise of Lisa Marie Presley
Austin Butler speaks on demise of Lisa Marie Presley
DeMarco Morgan to take T.J. Holmes' spot on GMA 3 at ABC's request
DeMarco Morgan to take T.J. Holmes' spot on GMA 3 at ABC's request
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' earns new world record
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' earns new world record
Saif Ali Khan was
Saif Ali Khan was "afraid" to watch Vidya Balan's Dirty Picture
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story