Tabish Hashmi thinks Kapil Sharma’s show plagiarised a Pakistani concept

Tabish Hasmi is a renowned comedian

Rumours were that his new show Hasna Mana Hai was a copy of Kapil Sharma Show

In an interview Tabish has denied about copying the concept of the Kapil Sharma Show

Advertisement

Tabish Hashmi, Pakistan’s popular comedian, has finally addressed all of the rumours surrounding his show “Hasna Mana Hai,” after some keyboard warriors claimed Hashmi stole the idea from India’s Kapil Sharma show.

Also Read Tabish Hashmi’s Hansna Mana hai is criticized for being too much like the Kapil Sharma Show Tabish Hashmi, a prominent host, has launched a new comedy show, "Hansna...

In a recent interview with Geo, the comedian revealed that it was Sharma who stole a Pakistani concept and based his show on it, rather than the other way around.

Tabish revealed that because the set of “Hasna Mana Hai” was similar to Kapil’s show, people assumed it was a copy. However, the sets of both shows were based on cities that resembled each other — Lahore and New Delhi.

“On Kapil’s show, the set depicts Delhi. Our set portrays Lahore, and both cities are identical. have been to both cities. Delhi looks like Lahore, and Lahore looks like Delhi,”

Slamming the critics and haters, Tabish said that the concept of the set as well as the type of comedy projected on the show was a Pakistani concept.

Advertisement

“This is Umar Sharif’s concept. This is Amanullah’s concept. This is our concept,” said Tabish, adding that no one pointed out that Kapil stole Pakistan’s idea because millions were spent on marketing.

Further, he said the comparison was “unjust” as Kapil’s show was aired once a week, whereas his show is broadcast thrice a week with unscripted guests.

Also Read Tabish Hashmi clarifies his joke about Mahira Khan Famed standup comedian and host Tabish Hashmi, well known for his YouTube's...

Even though “Hasna Mana Hai” has multiple storylines, in essence, it is based on Tabish’s real life. “ It shows Hashmi as a Karachiitte who went to Canada. Now, he has come back to Pakistan and settled in Lahore, which is an original story,”