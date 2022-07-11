Taika Waititi says Stranger Things wrecked Kate Bush

He had planned to use a number of Kate Bush songs in the film, Courtesy (Google).

He had planned to use a number of Kate Bush songs in the film.

Taika Waititi had planned to use Kate Bush songs in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The director is annoyed that the show has taken Kate Bush’s song Running Up That Hill.

Advertisement

Taika Waititi, the director of the Chris Hemsworth starrer, is not particularly pleased with the Millie Bobby Brown starrer as “Stranger Things” has taken Kate Bush’s song and forced him to abandon his plans to incorporate her music.

The fourth season of Stanger Things and the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are currently the two biggest phenomena in the entertainment industry. One is in charge of the OTT market, while the other is actively making significant profits at the global Box Office.

Many of the elements from Stranger Things Season 4 are currently popular cultural trends. The world was reintroduced to Kate Bush and her iconic song Running Up That Hill with the release of the show, much like the craze for Dungeons & Dragons grew with its debut (A Deal with God). The song gained such notoriety that it is currently enjoying a legitimate second life.

Stranger Things, according to Taika Waititi, have destroyed Kate Bush. But aside from that, he adores the program. The director has discussed this and expressed his dismay with his trademark wit.

Speaking to the media, Taika Waititi asserted that he, not the Stranger Things kids, is the true owner of Kate Bush.

“You mean how they ruined Kate Bush? I love that show, but as someone who feels real ownership of Kate Bush music… I’m really annoyed! He continued, “These kids never listened to Kate Bush; they’ve heard one song on a TV show! They don’t know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush! “

Advertisement

According to Taika Waititi, he had planned to use a number of Kate Bush songs in Thor: Love and Thunder, but that decision was made for him by Stranger Things Season 4 instead. He stated, “There were a bunch of Kate Bush songs I wanted to have in” Love and Thunder. We were gonna have ‘This Woman’s Work,’ which was gonna be great for [a scene with] Natalie Portman’s character.

Also Read Thor: Taika Waititi on Indian representation in future films Taika Waititi's Thor: The God of Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth and Christian...