Tamannaah Bhatia’s first look from Babli Bouncer poster is out

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most well-known actresses in India. She made her acting debut in the Hindi movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra when she was 15 years old. Samir Aftab was the main character in the movie. After that, she was in movies like Himmatwala, Entertainment, and Humshakals.

Now, the actress is getting ready to work with director Madhur Bhandarkar on his next film, Babli Bouncer. She also showed the first look at the movie and told us when it would come out earlier today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Tamannaah posted the first look and wrote: “Oye bawale suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub hadiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi! Here’s the first look at #BabliBouncer, which will be available to stream on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex starting September 23.

” The actress finished filming the movie in May of this year and posted about it on her social media accounts. She wrote a long note in which she said that filming it was the best experience of her life and that she would always remember it. “”Babli Bouncer” isn’t just a movie to me; it’s an experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life. This movie started with a character that was very well-written and supported by the author. It had everything an actor would need to go all the way and give everything they have to create a world and character that could get into the hearts of the audience, which is exactly what I tried to do with Babli “she typed.

It is a feel-good coming-of-age story with a slice-of-life comedic tone that takes place in the real “bouncer town” of North India. In Asola Fatepur, Tamannaah will play Babli Bouncer, a role she has never played before.

The movie was made by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, and key roles were played by Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid. Babli Bouncer is set to come out on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has many interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan, Plan A, Plan B, Arunima Sharma’s web series Jee Karda, and the Telugu movie Bhola Shankar.

Also Read