Tanushree Dutta shared her recent encounters with death 

Tanushree stated in her Instagram post that although she was under extreme mental and physical pressure.

Tanushree Dutta revealed in a new post that she had near-death experiences recently.

Tanushree Dutta said she is being harassed ‘very badly’.

Tanushree Dutta said that people are bothering her “very badly.” On Tuesday, the actor posted a long note explaining how she had been “targeted” by “Bollywood mafia, political circuit, and anti-national elements.” In an Instagram post, the actor said that even though she was under a lot of mental and physical stress, she would not commit suicide. Tanushree was in the news in 2018 when the “Me Too” movement took off in India because she said that well-known Bollywood stars had sexually harassed her.

Tanushree said in her most recent social media post that she was in talks for several upcoming projects. After some recent events, the actor said that she “barely escaped death,” but she wasn’t going anywhere and was “here to stay and resurrect” her career. She also said she needed help.

Tanushree said that the attacks on her were the work of the “Bollywood mafia” and the “political circuit of Maharashtra.” The actor also said that the people she called out in Me Too “are behind all of this.” Tanushree had previously said that actor Nana Patekar sexually harassed her and got too close to her while they were filming a song for the 2008 movie Horn Ok Please. She said that when she refused to do a dance sequence with him, he called people from a political party to scare her. The actor had also said that the choreographer for the song, Ganesh Acharya, added new steps that were “intimate.”

“This is usually how the Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has power here), and bad anti-national criminal elements work together to make trouble for people. I’m sure that the people who did #MeToo and the NGO I told the truth about are behind all of this, because why else would I be harassed and targeted in this way? Shame on all of you. “You’re a jerk,” she said in her new post.

Tanushree also wrote in her note that “a lot of people will try to dismiss” her claims. The actor said that her talking about “some topics” on Instagram made “some people feel bad.” “All the rumours must be true if someone like me, who has nothing to do with any of this, is being targeted this way. Even with all of this, I will do more spiritual sadhana and strengthen my spirit. I also really want to focus on the new business and work opportunities I’m getting and start over in life,” she wrote.

Tanushree also wrote, “It’s very bad mental, physical, and mental harassment. What kind of place is this where young boys and girls can be harassed and killed for standing up for what is right? I want Presidents Rule and military rule to be set up in Maharashtra, and I also want the central government to have full control over things on the ground. Things are getting really out of hand. Regular folks like me are suffering. Here, something big has to happen. Today it’s me, but it could be you tomorrow.”

