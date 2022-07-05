Tara Sutaria is missing the time she spent with BF Aadar Jain in Maldives

Tara Sutaria has been a well-known figure in Indian entertainment since her infancy, when she appeared in popular Disney episodes such as Oye Jassie and Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir. Following her appearance in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, the actress gained a large number of followers. Tara established herself as a credible actor, appearing in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavan with Sidharth Malhotra, Milan Luthria’s Tadap alongside Ahan Shetty, and Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. Tara has a large social media following and regularly shares glimpses of her everyday life on Instagram. The Marjaavan actress is now preparing for the release of her next film, Ek Villain Returns, which is the sequel to the Super-Hit thriller drama Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tara shared a throwback post on her Instagram handle where she revealed a couple of unseen photos from her Maldives holiday with boyfriend Aadar Jain, earlier this year. She looked breath-taking in her gorgeous co-ord white dress as she posed for the camera.

In her first photo, she was in her deep thoughts, and in the second photo, she looked into the camera and graced it with her smile. The caption of her post read, “Was probably listening to jazz/dreaming of a second lunch”. The caption indicates that she enjoyed her lunch, then and wouldn’t mind a second serving. Also, the mention of jazz means that the place she went to, had great jazz music, to add to her overall experience.