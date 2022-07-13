Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are expecting their first child together.

The couple were in the middle of IVF procedures to start a family.

Tarek already has two children with ex-girlfriend Christina Hall, and Heather is his “bonus mom”.

When they received a joyful surprise a few weeks ago, the couple had already set a date to transfer an embryo next fall and were in the middle of IVF procedures.

Heather said, “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

The couple, who started dating in 2019 and got married last October, hadn’t always intended to start a family. Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, are already shared by Tarek and his ex-girlfriend Christina Hall, and Heather felt content in her role as Tarek’s “bonus parent.”

“When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much,” she added.

“But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

Meanwhile, Tarek said, “I’m just obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited.”

He added, “He’s such a good dad. That was another reason why I wanted to create something with him. Seeing him with Taylor and Braden, he’s just so obsessed with them. And he’s such a doting, amazing dad. I can’t wait to see him with our baby.”

