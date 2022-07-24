Taron Egerton is hailed by Britney Spears as the “coolest guy ever”

Britney has been known as the princess of pop for over 20 years.

After meeting the Kingsman actor Taron Egerton, pop icon Britney Spears became star-struck, and her frank reaction sent the internet into a frenzy.

On Saturday, the Toxic hitmaker, 41, posted several images and a video with the Welsh star to her Instagram account.

The Gimme More singer was seen in the shared video, which appears to have been captured by Spears’ husband Sam Asghari, beaming with excitement upon meeting Egerton, 32, whom she has previously referred to as her “favorite actor.”

Donning a white blazer and aviator sunglasses, Britney leaned into Taron as he smiled and wrapped an arm around her.

While the actor sported a pair of white trousers and a sand crew sweatshirt for the meet.

The Criminal singer smiled and posed joyfully for the camera while Egerton held her arm and wore a stunning white blazer and aviator sunglasses.

She captioned the happy post with, “Coolest guy ever !!! Such a freaking fan… I was so stupid!!!’

In the short clip, Egerton was seen giving Spears a hug, with her husband Asghari popping in and joking, “You’ve gotta get your hands off my wife.”