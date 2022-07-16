Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taylor Swift subtly shuts down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift subtly shuts down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn

Articles
Advertisement
Taylor Swift subtly shuts down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift ‘very ordinary life’ living in London flat with boyfriend Joe

Advertisement
  • Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn sparked engagement rumours.
  • The singer was recently spotted without a ring on, putting an end to the rumours.
  • Since they started dating in 2016, the couple has been able to maintain their romance in secret.
Advertisement

Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn recently sparked engagement rumours and while the singer didn’t directly address the same.

Swift was recently photographed hanging out without a ring on, putting an end to the engagement rumours. The couple was photographed together as they left for a coffee date in London.

During their London date, Taylor and Joe were spotted wearing a laid-back ensemble that included stylish shorts, baseball caps, and sneakers.

Not long ago, the Conversations With Friends star addressed his engagement rumours with Swift and told magazine, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Also Read

Andrew Garfield to play Richard Branson in new series
Andrew Garfield to play Richard Branson in new series

Andrew Garfield will play Richard Branson in a new six-part TV series....

Since they started dating in 2016, the couple has been able to maintain their romance in secret.

Advertisement

Alwyn in his recent interview also spoke about why he prefers to keep his relationship out of the limelight and said, “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

According to recent sources, Taylor and Joe discreetly got married in front of their close friends and family.

Also Read

According to a source, the couple only told their close friends and family about their engagement. However, Swift’s most recent outing now seems to indicate otherwise.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alan Cumming joins hands with Prince Harry, attacks royals family
Alan Cumming joins hands with Prince Harry, attacks royals family
Kanye West's former legal team fails to satisfy court regarding paper ads
Kanye West's former legal team fails to satisfy court regarding paper ads
Prince Harry describes his journey to becoming 'naughty'
Prince Harry describes his journey to becoming 'naughty'
Expert advices Prince Harry to apologize and move back with royals
Expert advices Prince Harry to apologize and move back with royals
King Charles won't attack Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: Experts
King Charles won't attack Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: Experts
Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana hated their nanny
Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana hated their nanny
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story