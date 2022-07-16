Taylor Swift subtly shuts down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn sparked engagement rumours.

The singer was recently spotted without a ring on, putting an end to the rumours.

Since they started dating in 2016, the couple has been able to maintain their romance in secret.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn recently sparked engagement rumours and while the singer didn’t directly address the same.

Swift was recently photographed hanging out without a ring on, putting an end to the engagement rumours. The couple was photographed together as they left for a coffee date in London.

During their London date, Taylor and Joe were spotted wearing a laid-back ensemble that included stylish shorts, baseball caps, and sneakers.

Not long ago, the Conversations With Friends star addressed his engagement rumours with Swift and told magazine, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Also Read Andrew Garfield to play Richard Branson in new series Andrew Garfield will play Richard Branson in a new six-part TV series....

Since they started dating in 2016, the couple has been able to maintain their romance in secret.

Advertisement

Alwyn in his recent interview also spoke about why he prefers to keep his relationship out of the limelight and said, “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

According to recent sources, Taylor and Joe discreetly got married in front of their close friends and family.

Also Read

According to a source, the couple only told their close friends and family about their engagement. However, Swift’s most recent outing now seems to indicate otherwise.