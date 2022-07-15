Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra’s ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ gets 1.4M views

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently announced their collaboration for a music video titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’. The duo shared the posters of their upcoming song on their social media handles. Their relationship has always been the talk of the town post-Bigg Boss and fans root for them ardently. Their off-screen chemistry is already adored by their fans and watching them on-screen is absolutely a delight. Today, the couple’s much-awaited music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ has been released.

Tejasswi and Karan’s song ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ has already received 1.4 million views and the duo has been winning hearts with their chemistry in this music video. The mushy romantic music video features a cute love story where a couple meets only for two days in six months, yet their romance is incomparable. Today, Tejasswi was spotted on the sets of her show Naagin 6. To celebrate the success of her song, Tejasswi did a small cake-cutting celebration with the paparazzi. The actress looked beautiful in a golden bodycon outfit.

The melodious voices for this song, which features Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra, were provided by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghosal. Javed-Mohsin is responsible for the music, and Kunaal Verma wrote the lyrics. The song will debut on VYRL Originals at 11 am on July 14, 2022

On the professional front, started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Advertisement