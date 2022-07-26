Telugu film producers will stop shooting from Aug 1 due to this!

The (ATPG) announced on Tuesday night that they would postpone all filming until they could get down.

It’s unclear exactly which production companies and movies would follow.

Following the pandemic, the Telugu cinema industry has experienced a number of successes.

Advertisement

Producers in the Telugu film industry have declared that they will voluntarily stop participating in film shoots as of August 1.

The Hyderabad-based Active Telugu Producers Guild (ATPG) announced on Tuesday night that they would postpone all filming until they could get down and talk about how to resolve their issues. In a statement released on the organization’s official letterhead, the guild discussed how “revenue problems” and “growing costs” in the entertainment industry have changed as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The statement read, “Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it is becoming important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers.”

“It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all producer members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1st 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions,” it added.

While it’s unclear exactly which production companies and movies would follow this decision, there are plenty of rumours that it may cause delays for upcoming movies with celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, and Prabhas.

Advertisement

Following the pandemic, the Telugu cinema industry has experienced a number of successes, most notably RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, but producers are cautious due to the shifting business model.

Earlier, a film producer said, “Theatrical revenues, except for blockbuster movies like RRR, KGF-2 and one or two others, have fallen to an abysmal low of 20%. This has hit the industry hard, which was already reeling under the Covid impact. Everyone is now worried about the sustainability of the industry in such a scenario.”