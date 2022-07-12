Advertisement
Tessa Thompson had more freedom on Creed III

  • Tessa Thompson plays Bianca Taylor, Adonis Creed’s (Michael B. Jordan) love interest in ‘Creed III’.
  • The 38-year-old actress had “more freedom to improvise” in the film.
  • According to Tessa, it has previously taken a lot of effort to ensure that she has agency.
Tessa Thompson had “more freedom to improvise” in ‘Creed III’.

In the most recent “Rocky” spin-off, the 38-year-old actress reprises her role as Bianca Taylor, Adonis Creed’s (Michael B. Jordan) love interest. She was happy to have greater creative flexibility because Jordan was making his directorial debut on the film.

According to Tessa, it has previously taken a lot of effort to ensure that she has agency and an arc in the setting of these sports films, in general.

“I wanted to make sure that she’s not just moving the plot forward, and that she actually has something interesting to do. And I typically do that work with the writers… but this time around, I could do that work more actively with Mike. I also had a lot more freedom to improvise on the day than the past ones.”

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” star, who appeared in both “Creed” films before, considers Bianca Taylor to be a close friend.

We’ve been shooting these movies for almost eight years, and Mike and I have matured significantly, Tessa said. There are many ways in which the development of these individuals is also a poetic allegory for our own individual travels.

“That’s the fascinating thing about playing a character over many years. You get to track your growth relative to theirs or sometimes in concert with theirs.”

Although he is listed as a producer and does not play Rocky Balboa in the film, Sylvester Stallone will always have a presence in it, according to Jordan.

He said: “I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis.

“But this is a ‘Creed’ franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward. So, it’s always respect and always as s***-ton of love for what he’s built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created.”

