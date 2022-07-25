Advertisement
The biopic of Shoaib Akhtar is set to release in November 2023

  • Shoaib Akhtar has decided to tell his own story in the form of a biopic.
  • The film’s name is to be ‘Rawalpindi Express – Running Against The Odds’.
  • The launch date of the film is said to be November 16, 2023.
When former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar announced the release of his biography titled “Rawalpindi Express – Running against the odds;” sports fans were ecstatic.

The well-known cricketer has chosen to make a biography about himself; and has given it the title of his on-field nick-name; which he earned for being one of the quickest bowlers of his day.

Beginning of this lovely trip, Akhtar said in the description; of a movie teaser he posted to his Instagram account. Announcing the release of Rawalpindi Express: Running Against the Odds, my tale, my life, and my biography.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

“You’re misguided if you believe you already know a lot. You’re about to have an adventure you’ve never had; a global undertaking by Q Film Productions [and the] first worldwide film on a Pakistani athlete.

Muhammad Faraz Qaiser, the filmmaker, compared the realisation of a concept he had in 2016 like a dream come true.

The movie’s release date is reportedly November 16, 2023. There are still more details to come.

