The biopic of Shoaib Akhtar is set to release in November 2023

Shoaib Akhtar has decided to tell his own story in the form of a biopic.

The film’s name is to be ‘Rawalpindi Express – Running Against The Odds’.

The launch date of the film is said to be November 16, 2023.

When former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar announced the release of his biography titled “Rawalpindi Express – Running against the odds;” sports fans were ecstatic.

The well-known cricketer has chosen to make a biography about himself; and has given it the title of his on-field nick-name; which he earned for being one of the quickest bowlers of his day.

Beginning of this lovely trip, Akhtar said in the description; of a movie teaser he posted to his Instagram account. Announcing the release of Rawalpindi Express: Running Against the Odds, my tale, my life, and my biography.

“You’re misguided if you believe you already know a lot. You’re about to have an adventure you’ve never had; a global undertaking by Q Film Productions [and the] first worldwide film on a Pakistani athlete.

Muhammad Faraz Qaiser, the filmmaker, compared the realisation of a concept he had in 2016 like a dream come true.

The movie’s release date is reportedly November 16, 2023. There are still more details to come.

