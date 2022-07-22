THE BOYZ, a K-Pop band, has announced plans for a comeback

THE BOYZ are preparing to release new music in August, according to IST Entertainment.

THE BOYZ’s August comeback date and details have been officially announced by IST Entertainment.

The agency confirmed that THE BOYZ will release their seventh mini album on August 16.

“Starting with a trailer film on July 25 at midnight [KST], we will be gradually releasing a variety of teaser content bit by bit”, said IST Entertainment.

THE BOYZ’s upcoming mini album will mark their first Korean comeback in nine months, their last domestic comeback was with their third single album “MAVERICK” in November of last year.

In addition, the group is preparing for their sold-out “THE B-ZONE” encore concert in Seoul, which will take place over three nights from August 5 to 7 at the KSPO Dome.