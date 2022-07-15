Advertisement
The 'disturbing' truths revealed in Prince Andrew's catastrophic interview-turned-film

Articles
The 'disturbing' truths revealed in Prince Andrew's catastrophic interview-turned-film

  • The film based on Prince Andrew’s catastrophic interview is said to have ‘disturbing’ replies to all of the royal’s problematic statements.
  • Scoop will be based on the 62-year-old royal’s interview with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, as well as chapters from former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister’s new book.

Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews is a book that describes the discussions with Andrew, the rehearsals, and the fallout from his assertions.

“What the heck did he think he was doing?” said Peter Moffat, who is penning the script for the film.

“Who got him to do it? Why, when the rest of the world was so appalled, did he think it had gone so well? What kind of a man is this?”

“In researching the film and talking to those on the inside of this extraordinary story, I got the answers to all these questions,” he continued.

“They’re provoking, often surprising, sometimes disturbing — and I think they make for a compelling story about power and abuse and journalistic courage.”

