The shocking Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew to become a movie
A movie based on Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview about the vehicle crash...
Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews is a book that describes the discussions with Andrew, the rehearsals, and the fallout from his assertions.
“What the heck did he think he was doing?” said Peter Moffat, who is penning the script for the film.
“Who got him to do it? Why, when the rest of the world was so appalled, did he think it had gone so well? What kind of a man is this?”
“In researching the film and talking to those on the inside of this extraordinary story, I got the answers to all these questions,” he continued.
“They’re provoking, often surprising, sometimes disturbing — and I think they make for a compelling story about power and abuse and journalistic courage.”
