The Gray Man could not Impress Critics?

“The Gray Man” is being compared to “Top Gun Maverick” and “The Bourne Identity”.

Western critics aren’t very impressed with it.

The movie will be released on July 22 on a streaming service.

Advertisement

“The Gray Man” is a $200 million film that will be released on July 22 on a streaming service. Western critics who have seen it in a limited number of theatres aren’t very impressed with it.

If you look at the Top Critics section of Rotten Tomatoes, an online site that collects movie reviews. The Gray Man is being compared to Tom Cruise’s money-making machine “Top Gun Maverick” (which has made $610 million domestically and shows no signs of slowing down) and even Matt Damon’s smash hit “The Bourne Identity,” whose mindless action has left critics, well, mindless. And, like grumpy teachers, they won’t give it good marks (read ratings).

Also Read The Gray Man: Netflix presents the characters in first clip Netflix has released an exclusive clip from The Gray Man. Ryan Gosling,...

The media says, “A picture that tries desperately to be an over-the-top ‘Mission: Impossible’ adventure only to end up in a no-man’s land of inconsequence.”

“The experience of watching it is to be aware at every moment that what you are facing is a carefully calculated, wholly corporate product, entirely predictable and devoid of any authorship or originality,” media reported.

“It is a thriller made by people who know what great thrillers can do, but without the ability to make one themselves,” as per the media. “Around halfway through a sustained shootout in Prague, the sheer thundering mindlessness of the whole enterprise becomes impossible to ignore.”

Advertisement

Earlier, the film, a highly anticipated upcoming action movie, received an exclusive clip from Netflix.

Also Read Russo Brothers unveil Dhanush’s part in ‘The Gray Man’ written for him Joe and his directorial partner-brother Anthony Russo are ardent admirers of Dhanush,...