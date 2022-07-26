The film will be distributed by Mandviwalla Films which also distributed films like Waar, Teefa In Trouble and Avatar in Pakistan.

When Waar was released, Bilal Lashari inspired the audience for Pakistani movies. His second movie, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, which starred Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, and Gohar Rasheed, had the similar success. Everyone was astounded by the trailer’s production value and tenacity.

The movie has been delayed repeatedly in the past despite several announcements. First, the original Maula Jatt, starring Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi, had copyright concerns with the producers. The epidemic caused further problems. But now that it has also acquired a distributor, the movie is ready to make its big-screen debut.

The film will be distributed by Mandviwalla Films which also distributed films like Waar, Teefa In Trouble and Avatar in Pakistan.

The news was also confirmed by Film Trade Analyst Ali Zain. The Legend of Maula Jatt will grace the theatres on 30th September,2022.

Let’s wait and see if the film lives up to its hype or not!

