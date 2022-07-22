Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • The Lord of the Rings Darkness takes over Middle-earth in intense trailer
The Lord of the Rings Darkness takes over Middle-earth in intense trailer

The Lord of the Rings Darkness takes over Middle-earth in intense trailer

Articles
Advertisement
The Lord of the Rings Darkness takes over Middle-earth in intense trailer

The Lord of the Rings Darkness takes over Middle-earth in intense trailer

Advertisement
  • Prime Video showcased the three-minute clip at the San Diego Comic-Con. 
  • The series is set thousands of years before the Lord of the Rings. 
  • The official synopsis reads, “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters
Advertisement

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer is here! Prime Video debuted the three-minute teaser at San Diego Comic-Con to offer fans a taste of their Tolkien adaptation. Thousands of years before Lord of the Rings. It covers Middle-Second earth’s Age.

The most famous mythical creatures from J. R. R. Tolkien’s books, Sauron and Balrog, are shown in the latest trailer. Unlike the previous clips, the trailer gave us a clearer look at some of the characters in the series. Sauron, who was only known by code names before, is not only called by name in the trailer, but he is also shown. With its grand and fantastical images, the clip also gives a good idea of how Prime Video is tackling the story and putting its best foot forward.

For people who don’t know, the official summary of the series says, “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a group of familiar and new characters as they face the long-feared return of evil to Middle-earth. From the deepest parts of the Misty Mountains to the elf capital of Lindon’s beautiful forests, from the beautiful island kingdom of Nmenor to the farthest parts of the map, these kingdoms and characters will leave behind things that will last long after they are gone.”

Also Read

Finding a mystery sea creature that looks like an orc from Lord of the Rings on the beach
Finding a mystery sea creature that looks like an orc from Lord of the Rings on the beach

A beachgoer who came upon an eyeless water creature that resembled "an...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story