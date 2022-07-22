The Lord of the Rings Darkness takes over Middle-earth in intense trailer

Prime Video showcased the three-minute clip at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The series is set thousands of years before the Lord of the Rings.

The official synopsis reads, “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer is here! Prime Video debuted the three-minute teaser at San Diego Comic-Con to offer fans a taste of their Tolkien adaptation. Thousands of years before Lord of the Rings. It covers Middle-Second earth’s Age.

The most famous mythical creatures from J. R. R. Tolkien’s books, Sauron and Balrog, are shown in the latest trailer. Unlike the previous clips, the trailer gave us a clearer look at some of the characters in the series. Sauron, who was only known by code names before, is not only called by name in the trailer, but he is also shown. With its grand and fantastical images, the clip also gives a good idea of how Prime Video is tackling the story and putting its best foot forward.

For people who don’t know, the official summary of the series says, “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a group of familiar and new characters as they face the long-feared return of evil to Middle-earth. From the deepest parts of the Misty Mountains to the elf capital of Lindon’s beautiful forests, from the beautiful island kingdom of Nmenor to the farthest parts of the map, these kingdoms and characters will leave behind things that will last long after they are gone.”

