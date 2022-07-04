Advertisement
  • According to experts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix ambitions “smell of desperation.”
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix in 2020
  • Soon after Megxit that included several programmes, including an animated series that has been cancelled.
However, the royal couple managed to secure a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ style docu-series for Netflix earlier this year.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal analyst, made this remark in an interview with Bella Magazine.

“How can a couple so fiercely protective of their privacy open their doors to Netflix for a docuseries?” he admits.

“The contradictions are enormous. They told us they wanted to go and live a quieter, lower profile life. Then basically, ever since they’ve arrived in California, they’ve put themselves up for sale to the highest bidder.”

“This smells of desperation for them because if they command the millions of pounds they’re offered just to open the doors for a full insight into their lives, then they’re selling the very thing that they’ve always fought to keep private – themselves.”

“It’s a really big gamble because if it doesn’t work, then there won’t be more million-pound offers.”

