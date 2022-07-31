Advertisement
  • The Queen announced that the Changing of the Guard would be to a special song for England’s Lionesses before of the Euros final versus Germany.
  • The military band outside Buckingham Palace played Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.
  • No official reason for the song has been revealed, but it is frequently played at England football events.
The Queen perplexed royal admirers when she announced that the Changing of the Guard will take place to a special song for England’s Lionesses before of the Euros final versus Germany on Sunday.

The Queen’s staff took to Twitter to share a cute video of the military band outside Buckingham Palace playing Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline. “There was some unique music at today’s Changing the Guard #Lionesses ArmyinLondon England Lionesses,” the caption read.

While most fans flocked to express their excitement at the fantastic rendition, others were perplexed as to why that song was chosen.

One fan responded: “Can you explain why Sweet Caroline is so important? Thanks!”

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a beautiful American song that has played well in England football matches, but it’s not three lions, which is an England football song,” wrote another.

Other fans were overjoyed to hear the music, with one saying, “Now that is epic – what a beautiful way to start the day.” A second was written: “Excellent work. Excellent assistance. Lionesses, go!”

A third person wrote: “That is simply stunning. England, come on.” “Absolutely amazing they have worked so hard to put women’s football on the map great done for acknowledging this…lionesses,” said a fourth.

Others wondered if Princess Charlotte would be able to see the historic match, with one fan writing, “Hope tiny Charlotte can go watch the girls live too.” A second commented, “I hope Charlotte gets to watch the final as well!” with a crossed-fingers emoji.

While no official reason for the song has been revealed, Sweet Caroline is frequently played at England football events and was also a memorable song from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations last month.

The palace has already stated that Prince William will be at Wembley Stadium cheering on England for the big game, but it is unclear whether Duchess Kate and Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will be there.

Kate will compete in a friendly race with SailGP’s GB squad in a ‘Commonwealth Race’ against their New Zealand counterparts on Sunday morning, ahead of the final day of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.

Advertisement
Read More News On

End of Article
