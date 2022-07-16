The Queen has been accused of ignoring Lilibet: ‘I can’t control what Meghan and Harry do.’

Queen Elizabeth has been accused of displaying ‘arrogance’ during her encounter with Lilibet.

A royal admirer made this claim beneath a social media post about the Queen wishing to “conserve” her strength for the Platinum Jubilee and only allowing Lilibet 15 minutes.

“I think it’s entirely fair that she was reserving her energy as best she could for all the events,” Us Weekly said at the time.

The seemingly emotional Sussex fan accused the Queen of ‘arrogance’ and went as far as to claim that Lilibet “can’t help” what Prince Harry or Meghan Markle may do.

The fan, before concluding, even added that she should instead be treated as a “lovely grandchild regardless what our sons and daughters do.”