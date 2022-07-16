Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • The Queen has been accused of ignoring Lilibet: ‘I can’t control what Meghan and Harry do.’
The Queen has been accused of ignoring Lilibet: ‘I can’t control what Meghan and Harry do.’

The Queen has been accused of ignoring Lilibet: ‘I can’t control what Meghan and Harry do.’

Articles
Advertisement
The Queen has been accused of ignoring Lilibet: ‘I can’t control what Meghan and Harry do.’

The Queen has been accused of ignoring Lilibet: ‘I can’t control what Meghan and Harry do.’

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth has been accused of displaying ‘arrogance’ during her encounter with Lilibet.

A royal admirer made this claim beneath a social media post about the Queen wishing to “conserve” her strength for the Platinum Jubilee and only allowing Lilibet 15 minutes.

Also Read

Princess Anne and Queen beat the heat to pay a surprise visit to a hospice
Princess Anne and Queen beat the heat to pay a surprise visit to a hospice

Along with her daughter Princess Anne, the Queen paid a surprise visit...

“I think it’s entirely fair that she was reserving her energy as best she could for all the events,” Us Weekly said at the time.

The seemingly emotional Sussex fan accused the Queen of ‘arrogance’ and went as far as to claim that Lilibet “can’t help” what Prince Harry or Meghan Markle may do.

Advertisement

Also Read

Queen Elizabeth’s September plans have been revealed
Queen Elizabeth’s September plans have been revealed

It has been revealed that British Queen Elizabeth II will return to...

The fan, before concluding, even added that she should instead be treated as a “lovely grandchild regardless what our sons and daughters do.”

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite" Rom-Com of Aunt Julia Roberts'
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story