The royal family may break the “silent” rule in Prince Harry’s memoir

In his upcoming memoir, Prince Harry will call on the royal family to end their polite silence.

After the Duke of Sussex publishes his moving book, the family—which frequently stays silent on accusations and scandals—will need to issue a statement to minimize any harm.

It’s unusual for them to respond to things that they don’t particularly like, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

They frequently maintain a respectful quiet. But to see how they will respond publicly if they feel they must, we simply need to consider the explosive claims made in the Oprah interview that there were racism issues in the family.

There was a statement released that suggested people’s memories of what transpired varied because those allegations were so potentially devastating.

Prince William also declared publicly that the family is not racist. These were succinct, rather civilized comments that were also clear and decisive.

Of course, we don’t yet know what will be in the book, he continued. However, the Oprah interview revealed that the couple isn’t scared to level grave accusations against the royal family, and they have also stated other things that may have angered the group as a whole.

According to the public perspective, these kinds of actions have produced or worsened a split between them and the family.

It’s terrible for the Queen and the royal family, and I believe this is the reason why Prince Harry is currently less popular than he was a few years ago.